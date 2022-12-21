The September ‘Kamikaze’ budget was one last throw of the dice that is costing millions of families thousands of pounds with mortgage renewals costing over £400 more a month on average. The Truss, Kwarteng budget was a mess, and the markets decided “trickle down” economics would keep making us poorer, so we could never pay off the 12 years of Tory debt. We know taking money off us and giving it to the mega-rich was not a change of direction – just speeding up the process so everyone could see it. November’s Hunt budget was an admission of defeat with no growth plan and more Tory stealth taxes for everyone but the super-rich. The IMF and Bank of England say this recession is already deeper and will continue longer than in any other of the richest developed countries.