A brand-new immersive historical experience has opened in St Ive bringing to life an untold chapter of UK history.
‘The Story of Emily’ blends cutting-edge technology with a painstaking restoration. It shines the light on Emily Hobhouse, an inspirational woman from Cornwall who against the backdrop of the Second Anglo-Boer War, challenged the social norms of the Victorian era. This is a woman who travelled alone to South Africa and became an eyewitness to the suffering of the women and children exposed to harsh weather conditions, meagre rations, lack of clean water, malnutrition, and diseases. Emily delivered aid and improved conditions for thousands of women and children during the war, impacting the lives of so many.
Emily’s story unfolds in a fascinating experience that invites visitors to leave the present behind and step into the late 19th to early 20th century. Self-guided audio tours take in Emily’s childhood home, the Victorian Rectory, which has been restored to the year 1875 when Emily was 15 years old. With an invitation to wander curiously through the house, guests can discover everywhere from Emily’s school room and bedroom to the scullery and maid’s room.
There are even Victorian clothes to dress up in, for both children and adults.
In stark and impressive contrast, the ‘War Rooms’ is a unique, sensory journey. Through installations, animation, film, and virtual reality, it depicts the sieges and guerilla campaigns of the war while bringing to life in vivid detail Emily’s extraordinary impact.
Martin Lovell, general manager of The Story of Emily, said: “The Story of Emily is a truly unique experience that sparks curiosity and conversation and inspires optimism and hope.
“In South Africa, Emily was hailed a hero for the impact she made but faced criticism and hostility on British soil. It is a legacy that continues today and largely she remains forgotten in her homeland.
“Through this brand-new immersive experience, we seek to change that and showcase Emily’s resolve and courage, as well as that of the women and children before, during and after the Anglo-Boer War.”
The Story of Emily is also home to a beautiful, light-filled restaurant serving South African heritage dishes from the 19th century. Accompanied by a tranquil vista of a Victorian-inspired Kitchen Garden, diners can enjoy light bites and hearty lunches, as well as the finest South African wine.
There’s also gardens to explore, animals to meet and far-reaching views to be enjoyed from the mound which shadows the War Rooms.
The Story of Emily is open from 9am till 5pm, Thursday to Sunday, with self-guided audio tours of the Rectory and War Rooms available from 10am. These must be booked in advance.
For more information and bookings, visit www.thestoryofemily.com