‘The Story of Emily’ blends cutting-edge technology with a painstaking restoration. It shines the light on Emily Hobhouse, an inspirational woman from Cornwall who against the backdrop of the Second Anglo-Boer War, challenged the social norms of the Victorian era. This is a woman who travelled alone to South Africa and became an eyewitness to the suffering of the women and children exposed to harsh weather conditions, meagre rations, lack of clean water, malnutrition, and diseases. Emily delivered aid and improved conditions for thousands of women and children during the war, impacting the lives of so many.