SALTASH Community School is celebrating its sixth form student’s A Level success.
This year’s results show outstanding progress in B Tech applied subjects (subjects which include health and social care, sport, and forensics and criminology), with excellent grades achieved across all A Level subjects, according to the school.
Of the more than 50 students who sat A Levels, most notable performances included Finn Shearman who secured a place to study medicine after gaining four A* grades.
Rian Austin achieved A*, A , A and will go on to study geology, with Holly Davis embarking on a degree in Scotland after securing a Distinction, A and B.
Acting headteacher, Sara Del Gaudio, praised students for their results which she said show how hard work and commitment pay off. She also praised them for their contribution to the wider life of the school.
She said: “We are immensely proud of our sixth form and thank all of our students, their families, and of course our staff, for the hard work that has gone into ensuring the continued success of our sixth form at Saltash.”
The majority of the Saltash sixth form students are moving on to higher education, with most achieving their first choice of university and degree course, apprenticeship, employment or training.
Head of Sixth Form at the community school, Nick Evans, commented on the school’s A level success this year, saying: “This year's cohort have been a delightful group of young people to work with and thoroughly deserve to celebrate their A level results across a significant breadth of subjects.
“Across the board, they have largely secured their next steps, whether that be in employment or education, and we are confident they will succeed in them.
“The outstanding performances noted above are well worth lauding, but we must also highlight all those students who have achieved brilliantly despite challenging contexts.
“Year 13 will leave a hugely positive legacy at Saltash among teachers and students alike, and I want to take the chance to publicly thank them for that. I wish them all the very best of luck.”