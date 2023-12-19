MORE than 500 visitors including the MP for South East Cornwall and a local Masterchef finalist came to see the Menheniot Christmas tree festival this month.
The festival was held between December 15 and 18 in St Lalluwy’s Church and saw a large amount of beautifully decorated live and artificial trees.
The trees were provided by various charities and organisations – some of which used collection boxes for their causes.
This was the third year the festival had been held and drew visitors from far and wide including MP Sheryll Murray.
Charlie Walters, head chef at The Sardine Factory in Looe and a recent Masterchef finalist also attended the event.
Charlie said: “I always love being in Menheniot, having grown up there with my dad owning the local shop and my mum being the churchwarden.
“It was great to see so many familiar faces at the tree festival, plenty of which have watched me grow up.
“So many amazing Christmas trees on display and lovely to see all the wishes that Menheniot school pupils made and had left for Santa!
“It’s always great to do things as a community and this is one of those.”
At the event visitors could enjoy tea, coffee and cake which was provided.
A spokesperson said: “A big thank you to all who joined in and visited.”