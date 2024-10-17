Do keep on top of weeds that will be growing very well in the warm and moist weather we have been experiencing. Perennial weeds like dock and dandelion are best carefully dug out with a trowel. You want to try to disturb the soil as little as possible. If you are looking to grow vegetables, then you can cover areas of soil and weeds with cardboard and then put a thick layer of compost on top. You can sow or plant directly into this.