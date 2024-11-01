A CHARITY in Cornwall is calling for a change in policy that would ensure social housing properties in the county are fitted with carpets and other flooring before a new tenant moves.
Transformation Cornwall says its campaign originated from food bank users across the county.
Campaign manager Sam Williams said: “Individuals and families who move into social housing are often faced with bare or concrete floors. This doesn’t affect people in the private rental sector as private landlords are responsible for providing flooring.
“Social housing providers of all sizes across Cornwall do not come under this law and only must provide coverings in the bathroom and kitchen.
“More often than not carpets are removed from properties. Social housing providers say that the reason behind this is health and safety, and they may be liable if the carpet is frayed, flooring is damaged and it causes an accident in the home. This could also include things like fleas and bodily fluids in the carpets. It’s all ripped up from the home but it’s not replaced.
“The unnecessary removal of carpets and other flooring in social housing is an issue that affects many who are struggling to afford the essentials.
“We’ve been speaking to social housing tenants and they’re telling us that when there is no carpet or flooring it leads to their home feeling cold and damp.
“Often people must pay more to heat their home as well as borrow money to pay for flooring and they struggle more financially meaning they are likely to need to access a food bank.
“This issue affects the 33,000 social housing properties across Cornwall and is a policy that is implemented by all registered social housing providers.
“The solution to this problem is to ensure that no social housing property is let without sufficient flooring and carpets. This is something achieved in Wales earlier this year via the Welsh Housing Quality Standard.
“Good quality carpets should remain in the home and be cleaned prior to the new tenant moving in. Any carpet or flooring that needs to be removed should be replaced by the social housing provider.”
Mr Williams gave a presentation to St Austell Town Council about the issue which he describes as a frustrating problem.
He said: “The presentation went well. The majority of the councillors present seemed genuinely engaged and interested with the issue and how it’s affecting thousands of people and families across St Austell.
“Councillors who additionally sit on Cornwall Council, Jordan Rowse and Richard William-Pears, were both vocally supportive of what we are trying to achieve.”
Transformation Cornwall is a joint venture partnership between the Church Urban Fund, the Diocese of Truro and the Cornwall Methodist District.