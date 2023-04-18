PA23/00433: The construction of a garden-raised decking/balcony for a property in Looe has been approved by Cornwall Council.
Mr. and Mrs. Eaton of Milton Keynes applied for the works to the property known as Bramblecoombe Cottage, Commonwood Manor, St Martins Road, Looe.
Looe Town Council objected to the plans, saying that: “Looe Town Council are concerned about the land stability and the privacy of the neighbouring property, also the proposed is against an area of great landscape value designation.”
There were also objections raised by neighbours. One, the Laney family, raised objections related to the proposed viewing platform or tower, saying it would ‘almost certainly adjoin our garden and would involve overlooking, a loss of privacy, overshadowing and overbearing impact, noise and disturbance which would be extreme.’
At present, the objecting property is used as holiday accommodation although it is intended it will become a place for the objectors to retire to in a few years.
Their objection concluded: “This proposal if permitted, would have a disastrous impact upon the amenities of Redcliffe and would be to the detriment of the local scene. The stability of the bank and its suitability of otherwise to form the site of the proposed viewing platform have not been addressed at all. All of this is in breach of the CLP and NDP and we earnestly hope that planning permission will be refused.”
However, Cornwall Council granted conditional planning permission subject to the installation of a natural privacy screen, saying: “Prior to the first use of the decking hereby approved the natural privacy screen as shown on drawing number 1091/011 shall be planted and retained and maintained as such thereafter. Any plants that are found to be dead, dying, severely damaged, or diseased within five years of the completion of the building works or five years of the implementation of the privacy planting scheme (whichever is later), shall be replaced in the next planting season by specimens of same size and species.
“Reason: To protect the privacy of the occupiers of the dwelling known as Redcliffe and in accordance with policy 12 of the Cornwall Local Plan.”