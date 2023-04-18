However, Cornwall Council granted conditional planning permission subject to the installation of a natural privacy screen, saying: “Prior to the first use of the decking hereby approved the natural privacy screen as shown on drawing number 1091/011 shall be planted and retained and maintained as such thereafter. Any plants that are found to be dead, dying, severely damaged, or diseased within five years of the completion of the building works or five years of the implementation of the privacy planting scheme (whichever is later), shall be replaced in the next planting season by specimens of same size and species.