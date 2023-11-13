The historic brand of Rowes Garages is set to disappear from the Dobwalls high street after the business was acquired by large dealership chain Vertu Motors.
The brand, which has had a presence in the village since 1934, most notably constructing the Rowe Hillmaster vehicles in the 1950s and 1960s, before later becoming a seven-strong branch car dealership, has been bought by the chain – with the Dobwalls showroom left empty after the purchase.
It brings to an end 90 years of trading under the Rowes name, with the family dealership winning multiple awards during its time as a main Honda dealership.
Announcing the purchase, Vertu confirmed that the Plymouth, Plymstock and Truro branches will be rebranded as Vertu Motors and Bristol Street Motors immediately, with a Suzuki outlet in Plymouth continuing to be operated as a used car outlet and a Suzuki authorised repairer on acquisition and re-franchised in due course.
A spokesperson said: “The outlets operated by Rowes represent the Honda franchise, and are located in Plymouth, Plymstock and Truro. The business also operates a Suzuki franchised outlet in Plymouth, which will continue to operate as a used car outlet and Suzuki authorised repairer on acquisition and will be re-franchised in due course.
“The business will be re-branded to trade under the Vertu Motors and Bristol Street Motors retail brands immediately, increasing the Group’s representation in the South West.
“This latest acquisition follows on from the successful integration of Helston Garages in December 2022 and takes the number of dealerships operated by the Group in the South West to 34.
“This is the first time the Group has operated in the major Devon city of Plymouth. It cements the Group’s position as Honda’s largest retail partner in the UK with 17 dealerships.
“Rowes has been trading for more than 90 years, growing to become one of the most respected Honda dealer groups in the UK.”
Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “I am delighted to deliver further expansion for the Group in the South West of England following the successful Helston acquisition.
“The long standing successful Rowes business is a great addition to the Group’s 14 existing Honda sales outlets and increases our presence in the South West where we will operate 34 outlets.”