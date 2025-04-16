Plu Vaugan: Plu – Parish, Vaugan - Mawgan
what3words - ///hamster.appeal.mixes
Plu Vaugan yma treveglos in Kernow inter Hellys ha Eglos Melan. An dreveglos gwredhek a veu byldyas adro glesyn rond bian gans crows men, ogas dhe’n eglos , ha hy a veu henwel rag hy sans tasek Mauganus Sans. An crows men yma dheworth termynyow cresosek, mes nag ylta readya an geryow warnedhy na felha. Mauganus, sans Kembrek esa ev.
Ogas dhe’n treveglos yma Stat Trelewarent, olas a’n deylu Vivian, aban 1427. War’n stat yma an Halliggye Fogou, starneth men dheworth an Oos Horn. An brassa fogou in Kernow yw. Fogou starneth men segh in dadn dor yw.
• • •
Mawgan is a village in Cornwall between Helston and Mullion. The original village was built around a small round green with a stone cross, near to the church, and was named for its patron saint, Saint Mauganus. The stone cross is from medieval times, but you cannot read the words on it any longer. Mauganus was a Welsh saint.
Near the village is the Trelowarren Estate, home of the Vivian family since 1427. On the estate is the “Halliggye Fogou”, a stone structure from the Iron Age. It is the biggest “fogou”in Cornwall. A “fogou” is an underground dry-stone structure.
