Heavy rain causes flooding in the South West
By Zoë Uglow | Reporter |
By Zoë Uglow | Reporter
Monday 15th August 2022 3:41 pm
Flooding in Newport Square, Launceston, taken at 3pm Monday, August 15 by Dave Snook (Dave Snook )
HOURS after South West Water introduced a hosepipe ban in Cornwall the heavens opened and torrential rain poured down, flooding a number of areas.
The Met Office has issued an Amber Weather Warning for the local region, with thunderstorms and heavy shower likely to cause travel disruption and, in a few places flooding.
Newport Square in Launceston was no exception with the heavy rain causing issues on the roads.

