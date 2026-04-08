Anne is a spritely 72-year-old who is living life to the full thanks to Healthwise, a physical activity programme that not only keeps her moving but keeps her happy and focused on better health writes Sue Bradbury.
Since moving to St Austell from the Midlands with husband Den in September 2021, the former police officer and mum of four has endured a series of health challenges that reduced her mobility and left her in a lot of pain – including several rib fractures sustained during a chiropractor’s visit in June 2023.
In September 2024 Anne broke another rib and had a hip replacement. To help with recovery, her doctor referred her to the Healthwise scheme at St Austell Leisure Centre.
“I didn’t want to end up with a limp and made a New Year’s resolution to do as the doctor suggested,” said Anne. “Becky Tame is the local Healthwise facilitator and she was brilliant in helping me slowly build up my strength and fitness. I felt so much better.”
That all changed on the same day Anne was medically discharged from hip-related appointments.
“I went home and later that evening fell down the steps of our summerhouse, suffering multiple injuries,” she continued. “I had a hole in my right shin, and my left leg was cut to the bone, became ulcerous and took months to heal.”
Anne admits the accident left her ‘gutted’ and ‘very down’ so, as soon as she could, she went back to the leisure centre.
“The pain was horrible, but Becks and my new friends gave me such a confidence boost – I honestly don’t know what I’d have done without them. They are all so supportive and that raised my spirits, as well as helping me heal.”
Anne’s current activity programme includes pickleball, dance fitness, body conditioning, functional fitness, swimming, wall yoga, power pump, aquarobics and walking netball.
“I do a minimum two sessions every day and have lost a stone in weight. My husband is very supportive and is looking at joining Healthwise too because he can see what a difference it’s made for me, mentally as well as physically.
“The St Austell Leisure Centre team are amazing – in fact I made a special Christmas cake for them and take in regular treats. It’s my way of thanking them for helping to change my life.
GLL’s comprehensive, low-cost 12-week Healthwise programme features one-to-one assessments and individually tailored activity plans. Patients can be referred on to it by a health professional as a way of managing, improving or preventing a range of health conditions.
As for Anne, there’s just no stopping her. As well as exercising at least twice a day, she enjoys lawn green bowling at St Austell Bowling Club where she has taken on the role of Ladies Vice Captain and will be doing a sponsored thirteen mile walk for the Alzheimer’s Society this June.
“She’s an inspiration,” said Karen Edmond, GLL community sport manager. “Despite a lot of health issues, her enthusiasm, determination and progress are outstanding.”
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