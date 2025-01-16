Top today a wonderful run of 70 Suckler bred Charolais and Hereford x Steers and Heifers from A R Hooper & Son of Boscastle, their top a pair of long deep bodied Charolais x Steers at 19 months to £2160, next a pen of 5 grey Charolias x with tremendous width on the loin and hind quarter away at £2010 and another 5 also at £2010 (17m) off the same holding to £1920.