Store Cattle
Another centre record to £2160, 220 Cattle through the rings with plenty of buyers eager to top up with the increase in the finished markets.
Top today a wonderful run of 70 Suckler bred Charolais and Hereford x Steers and Heifers from A R Hooper & Son of Boscastle, their top a pair of long deep bodied Charolais x Steers at 19 months to £2160, next a pen of 5 grey Charolias x with tremendous width on the loin and hind quarter away at £2010 and another 5 also at £2010 (17m) off the same holding to £1920.
Their top Hereford x at 20 months reached £2090 for five. SED Rail & Son of North Petherwin back in again this week and saw their Dairy x Herefords at 23 months to £1960.
C A Kneebone of Launceston enjoyed another good day with his South Devon Steers reaching £1860 for a pair at 23 months. Treveglos Farms of St Tudy presented Dairy x Limousins and saw a wonderful trio of long and tall steers with plenty of flesh to £1740.
They also saw the best of the Friesian trade with their 23 month Steers to £1440. RG, BM & AP Varcoe of Bodmin ran in next with a pair of 16 month Simmental x Steers to £1660.
Younger cattle were a premium again this week with RG, BM & AP Varcoe of Bodmin with 38 Simmental x Suckled Calves away at £1450 for a trio of 9-10 month old Steers and a second pen of 4 to £1340.
O Penrose of Helston also with 9 month old Limousin x Steers away at £1350 x3 and another at £1330 and his best Limousin x Heifer at 9 months to £1350.
Heifers
A R Hooper in again with a superb single Heifer away at £2030, their next pen of 5 wide and deep Heifers to £1845 and a third bunch of 5 to £1720 with the best of their Hereford x a trio of well fleshed Heifers to £1440.
D Daniel of Maxworthy saw his 15 month Pedigree Charolais Heifers to £1390, close behind was PJ & SJ Gregory of St Columb with a pure Simmental Heifer at £1360.
Weaned Calves
A small offering of Weaned Calves sold to a sharp trade, selling to £480 for a tidy weaned Hereford Steer in from DEJ & S Bray of Lanivet, who sold a pair of Heifers to £470, a single to £460 and a further pair to £400, all around 3-4 months old.
Stirks
A sensational day in the Stirk section, with a new top price record set by F W Smetherham of Liskeard with their bunch of 7 Blue Steers reaching a mega £1210 (10m), with a further bunch of 7 following behind at £1150 (10m), with their Heifers selling to £900 and £865.
Hereford Steers from the same stable soared away to £1010 and £920 (10m), with Hereford Heifers to £860 and £800. Other Hereford Steers being younger to £830 for Pickard & Sons of Bude who had others to £790.
Suckler bred Simmental Heifers to £810 (6m) for Paul Ovens of Camelford, who sold a pair at £730 (6m). A large consignment of dairy x Angus sold to £750, £665 and £535 in from Russell Risdon of Camelford.
Draft Ewes
Much larger entry of 607 Draft Ewes and again a very fast trade, top on the day was £248 for a Texel from Tom Highmoor of Lantuel, St Wenn.
C A Statton saw their 1st pen of Texel’s to £226 and topped the Charollais Ewes at £222.
David Broad of Tintagel saw one of his pen of Texel’s realise £224. Suffolk x Ewes to £193 from James Eustice of St Ervan. Polled Dorset Ewes to £185 from Les French of Treneglos. Mules to £172 from three vendors. Hill Ewes to £117.
Fat Hoggs
A larger entry of 618 Fat Hoggs and again a very strong trade, overall average of 327.8ppkilo, on the day there were several leaner Lambs on offer which were harder to place.
The good meat lambs very much sought after, top per kilo being 352p for a pen of Texel’s 44kgs, £155 from Roger Vosper of Churchtown, Warbstow, followed by 348p from two vendors, Tom Earl of Ethy Barton, St Winnow with his 46kgs, £160 and the Stephens Family of Holsworthy had two pens of 42kgs at £146.
Several pens £160 and over to a top of £165 for Texel heavies from Tom Highmoor of Lantuel Farm.
Store Hoggs
A much larger entry of 580 Store Hoggs and a very strong trade, many pens over £128 to a top of £137 from Colin Baker of Nanswhyden, St Columb.
Sarah Mably of Higher Tynes saw her Suffolk x shorn Hoggs top at £136. Tom Earl of Ethy Barton, St Winnow saw his Charollais x Hoggs to £133.