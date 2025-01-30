Prime Cattle
A smaller entry of Cattle this week saw a lot of younger Cattle forward around 10-18 months.
SJ Crago of Par saw his 18 month homebred Limousin Steer with a little attitude top out at £1580 and another bunch of three Limousin x Steers away at £1540.
ML, FL & MS Chapman of Truro next saw their bunch of British Blue x Steers away at £1560, small framed but super shape and fleshing.
Linnick Farm Partnership saw their 16 month Hereford Steers away to a strong £1385 with S J Crago back in with a smaller pen of Limousin x to £1355.
Heifers
J C Harper of Camelford stole the honours in this section with an Aberdeen Angus x Galloway Heifer looking a picture at £1390.
JG & VA Moore of Saltash next with a super pen of Hereford x Heifers long and plenty of style at 16 months to £1300, with other Herefords from Linnick Farm Partners to £1290.
SM & JA Coleman of St Breward saw his best black Hereford x Heifers to £1260. Young 8-9 month Suckled Calves from JP & CJ Jenkin sold away to £1080 for Steers and Heifers to £990.
Stirks and Weaned Calves
Bigger entry of Stirks presented this week.
Linnick Farm Partnership topped the trade today with a stylish British Blue steer making £1030 (9m) and had other younger blue steers at £905 (7-8m).
Mark Button of St Tudy back again this week with another quality entry of Limousin’s with his four Steers (9-12m) reaching £1015 and one single Angus (11m) making the same (£1015).
JG&VA Moore travelling from Saltash saw their single Hereford Steer to £970 (12m). SM&JA Cole from North Petherwin came in with a smart entry of Stirks with three tidy Charolais’s making £880 (7-8m).
Mark Button of St Tudy topped the Heifers this week with six Limousins at £930 (9-10m) and a group of Limousin and Aberdeen Angus to £900 (9-10m) but also five making £860 (9-12m).
JG&VA Moore had Hereford Heifers come in at £860 (10-11m). Linnick Farm Partnership had two British Blue females at £845 (10-11m) and others at £775.
Russel Risdon joined us again this week with another consignment of 50 Angus seeing his Steers top at £750 (7-11m) and Heifers at £540 (7-11m).
Draft Ewes
Larger entry of Draft Ewes and the trade was on fire, flying from start to finish.
Texels topped the day at £209 from K & H Cobbledick of Higher Blagdon, Jacobstow, with their other two pens realising £206 and £204.
Several pens of Mules £160 and over to a top of £180 for two pens from Norman Hawkey of Great Skewes, St Wenn.
Suffolk x Ewes to £174 from Raymond Jordan of West Week, Broadwood. Beluah Ewes to £119 from ETR Daniel of Fernhill, St Giles. More Ewes wanted next week please
Fat Hoggs
Smaller entry of Fat Hoggs and a flying trade, over all average of 345.4ppkilo, highest seen in the Southwest this week.
Numerous pens over 350p to a top of 357p for a pen of 44kgs, £157 from Toby Dance of St Ervan.
A smart run of Hoggs from Mr A Shazell of Tregamere Barton, St Columb Major topped at 356p for two pens of 44kgs, £156.50.
Top per head on the day was £165 from Mr & Mrs Phil Martyn-Uglow of Hornacott for a pen of 53kgs. Tom Hasson of Dunsmouth, Bude saw his 48kgs realise £162.
Store Hoggs
A good entry of Store Hoggs and again much sought after, top on the day was £130 for three pens from Tom Earl of Ethy Barton, St Winnow, also Den Marks of Penhalt, Poundstock realised £130 for his 1st pen.
In Lambs Ewes
A strong trade for in lamb Ewes with several prospective buyers in attendance, top on the day was £200 for two pens of Texel x mid March lambing scanned Ewes from Messrs Stanbury of Bennacott, Boyton.
Also two pens of Badger x FM March Lambing Ewes from Dave & Julie Vickery of Bolventor to £160.