Sale of the day today were the young suckler Steers with Mr J Buckland of St Buryan who had his usual run of pure Simmental Steers at 9-10 months with huge frame and plenty of conformation to £1625 for three. Marlbrook Farms had a run of 40 Suckled yearlings and saw their best five steers away to £1535, another four at £1520 and seven more to £1480 and £1470.