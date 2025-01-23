Store Cattle
240 Cattle through Hallworthy. A very smart run of Cattle again this week with the younger Cattle still a premium.
Top call today was a very smart deep bodied and long 15 month Charolais x Steer in from Marlbrook Farm, away at £2060. Next was a real machine of a British Blue x Dairy Steer with a deep body and full of meat to £2000 from Bucklawren Livestock.
Mr G W Coon of St Austell had a good trip with 30 Hereford x Devon and South Devon Steers, with his top 6 Hereford x Steers running in and out at £1920 with three South Devon Steers at £1840 and another six Aberdeen Angus x Steers away at £1800. SJ Crago of Par sold his 18 month Limousin x suckler Steers well to a top of £1730 and another four at £1720.
Sale of the day today were the young suckler Steers with Mr J Buckland of St Buryan who had his usual run of pure Simmental Steers at 9-10 months with huge frame and plenty of conformation to £1625 for three. Marlbrook Farms had a run of 40 Suckled yearlings and saw their best five steers away to £1535, another four at £1520 and seven more to £1480 and £1470.
DGP Treleaven of St Teath saw the best of their Charolais Suckled Calves to £1445, £1340 and 8 month old Steers to £1320. JH Jope of Callington ran in next with a useful pen of Hereford Steers at 18 months to £1390.
Heifers
It was Bucklawren Farms topping this section with a pair of white British Blue x Heifers long and powerful at 22 months away at £1960 and a very smart and well fleshed Limousins at the same age to £1940 and a deep bodied Aberdeen Angus to £1895.
Bohetherick Farm of Callington ran in next with a lovely run of Hereford Heifers topping out at £1500 for his first pair and an Aberdeen Angus at £1470 and another pair of deep bodied Hereford x at £1350.
MV & VT Petherick of North Petherwin saw his Blonde x Dairy Heifers to a top of £1360 and PG & TA Hicks of Callington saw his best Hereford x Heifer to £1340 at 12 months. A very strong trade with ever increasing demand and seeing prices in excess of all expectations. The true value is in the auction.
Stirks
Another decent entry of Stirks with again a very impressive trade. Mark Button of St Tudy presented a quality entry of Limousin’s making top price for a pen of 6 Steers (9-10m) making a noble £1100, following on Mark had other Steers reaching £1000, £990 & £980 (9-10m).
R & A Drew of Bude saw his Red Limousin Steer reach £1010 (12m). A single Simmental steer at only 5 months of age raced away to £740 in from SP & DA Ovens of Camelford.
R & A Drew led the way in the Heifers with a Limousin making £1090 (11m). He had other Limousin Heifers making £920 (12m). Following up strong was Mark Button again with his Limousin Heifers topping at £930 for a bunch of 5 (10m).
Devon x heifers made £750 in from IM Mitchell of St Winnow. Russel Risdon back in again this week with another consignment of 56 dairy bred Angus seeing his Steers top at £670 (9-10m) and Heifers at £545 (9-10m).
Draft Ewes
Smaller entry of Draft Ewes and another flying trade and more could have been sold, Polled Dorsets topped the day at £185 for two pens sold by Andrew Hawkey of Penpont.
Suffolk x Ewes topped at £184 from WM Tummon of Youngcott, North Petherwin. Texel Ewes to £180 from S Davey & Sons of Bottonnett, Lezant. Mules to £168. Scotch Black Face Ewes to £89 from Nigel Carter of Sparretts Moor.
More Ewes wanted next week.
Fat Hoggs
Another good entry of 424 Fat Hoggs and all the good meat Hoggs meeting a strong trade, with numerous pens over 340p to a top of 349p for a pen of Texel 42.4kgs, £148 from CA Statton of Bodgall, Launceston.
Messrs F & S Batten of Lower Carley, Lifton realised 347p for a pen of 45kgs, £156. Two vendors realised 343p, Phil Broad of Davina, Tintagel for his 42kgs, £144 and David Broad of Tintagel for his 40kgs, £137.
Store Hoggs
Another good entry of 488 Store Hoggs again and a very fast trade.
Top on the day was £138 from Colin Baker of Nanswhyden, St Columb, followed by David Piper of Valley View, Bodmin who realised £136 for his 1st pen. 11 other pens realised £120 and over.