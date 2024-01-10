THE Hall for Cornwall (HFC) marked its 500,000th visitor since the venue re-opened in October 2021 after a major £26-million transformation.
The milestone is roughly equivalent to the population of Cornwall.
Kathy Kirby , from Fowey, and her family attended a matinee of the 2023 Christmas show, Peter Pan, and were surprised by an exclusive meet-and-greet with the cast, and the presentation of a special prize including a 500-day VIP theatre membership and a family ticket to the 2024 Christmas show Jack and the Beanstalk.
Peter Pan broke box-office records with over 35,000 tickets sold.
HFC chief executive Julien Boast said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the loyalty and enthusiasm of our audiences since reopening, and this milestone marks a monumental moment for us.
“Thanks to the snowballing success of Peter Pan, that moment came a month earlier than anticipated, and it feels fitting that it should have happened during our Christmas show, which is proudly made in Cornwall every year.”
Over the past two years, Cornwall’s only large-scale indoor theatre has attracted visitors from far and wide to experience the best of the West End, world-class productions, and a showcase of breathtaking Cornish talent. The renovation allowed the Grade II listed building to maximise capacity for larger touring shows.
Peter Pan is the third Christmas show from Cornwall Playhouse Productions, an in-house company which has produced and supported new work since 2021.
This includes Cornish renderings of Cinderella and Treasure Island, the smash-hit Fisherman’s Friends The Musical, and Melior Opus Griot by world-class musician Carleen Anderson – as well as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, which was developed in Cornwall and recently opened in London.
Community engagement is also high on the agenda, with 20,000 young people getting involved since 2021 through school partnerships, youth performance programmes and work with community groups.
“When we re-opened, we pledged to be a theatre for all, by improving our accessibility and reaching out to communities who have never visited the theatre before,” said Julien.
“With tickets starting at £15, a quietly revolutionary ‘ticket bank’, donations from members, and support from our funders, we’ve been able to welcome visitors from all backgrounds to enjoy the magic of theatre.”