A MOVE to give young residents at a supported housing scheme in Cornwall a new hobby has resulted in a teenager achieving a respectable time in a half-marathon.
Changkouth Kuek, who is originally from Africa, caught the running bug after a running club was set up for LiveWest residents.
The 18-year-old entered the Eden Project half-marathon with Matt Crocker and Aaron Insley, two LiveWest staff, and finished in the men’s top 50 in a time of one hour and 40 minutes.
Matt said: “In the summertime, Aaron and I were coming up with ideas to keep the young residents busy and we did lots of football, running and other activities. We then soon began our running club.
“Aaron and I didn’t really do any running before or with young people, so we started with a mile and built it every week with our cleaner, Lorna, who is also into running.
“We had to put lots of our own time in to get fit for it, whereas Changkouth was already extremely fit. Changkouth absolutely smashed it, meanwhile, Aaron and I struggled to do a mile four months ago.
“Changkouth is the next level really. He got into the men’s top 50, and he didn’t really train that much either.
“He’s been contacted by a running club now and they’ve asked for him to join and get running with some of their elite runners because they think he can do a half-marathon in around one hour, 20 minutes. I think he’s got a really good future in running.”
Aaron said: “Changkouth is a very confident young person, and it has been and continues to be a joy to see him apply our half-marathon experience with other challenges in his life.”
Changkouth said: “Matt and Aaron encouraged me to do it, and we smashed it. I’m happy that I was in the top 50, it’s good. Next time, I am hoping to be faster.
“I play football every Tuesday and Saturday, so I love running. I want to do some more half-marathons and work my way to a full one.
“It’s great to have Matt and Aaron’s support. They are good guys and I enjoy being with them. They are nice people and they support me in everything I’m doing. It’s good.”
Changkouth is studying at college with ambitions to become a paramedic in the future.
LiveWest offers supported housing accommodation across the South West and provides support for young residents like Changkouth.
The supported housing schemes service for young people and young parents offers emergency to long-stay accommodation across the region for 16 to 25 year olds.
LiveWest also provides services for older residents, people with learning disabilities and families.