Damp weather did little to dampen the spirits as Gorsedh came to Callington.
It was the first time in 40 years that the Cornish Gorsedh, which celebrates the Celtic spirit of Cornwall, returned to the town.
The week-long celebration of Cornish history, culture and identity culminated in the Gorsedh Kernow annual procession and installation of the new Bards which was held in the grounds of Callington Community College on Saturday September 7.
The iconic Bard-naming ceremony, which is part of the Esedhvos Festival of Cornish Culture, saw 24 new bards accepted into the college of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow. Wearing their distinctive blue robes for the first time, they also received their new Bardic names in the ceremony, including two new Bards from Callington: Cornwall Councillor Andrew Long and Callington Old Cornwall Society’s Les Pierce.
Andrew Long was chosen for his work promoting Cornish identity through his community volunteering including the Calilngton Soup Run, his 30 years of volunteering for Callington Town Football Club, and many years serving as town and county councillor. His Bardic name is The Long One from Callington, in Cornish An Hir a Gelliwik.
The apt bardic name of Artist Fireman (Artydh Tangasor) was bestowed on Les Pierce in recognition of his long and continued work for Kernow, and his 25 year contribution building the Tansys Golowan, St John's Eve bonfire on Kit Hill outside Callington.
In what is thought to be the biggest Gorsedh ever, 192 Bards convened in Callington; recognised for their service to preserving the Celtic identity, they paraded through the town alongside 38 banner bearers from the federation of old Cornwall societies from around the world including Australia, New Zealand and the USA, with children from Callington’s Moondance Studios who danced as flower girls at the event performing Dons an Blejyow.
New Grand Bard of Cornwall for the coming year was bestowed on Jenefer Lowe taking over from Pol Hodge, with the new Deputy Grand Bard named as Dr Loveday Jenkin.
VIP guests from around the county included four of the five new Cornish MPs, the Callington Portreeve, Deputy Portreeve and Callington Town Crier.