THE government is calling for employers in Cornwall to actively promote and support the voluntary role of magistrates within their workforce.
Employers are being encouraged to support their staff in balancing both their personal and judicial duties, as well as add the magistracy to volunteering policies or CSR guidance for staff.
The appeal comes from Lord Ponsonby, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice, who underlined the vital importance of the role played by magistrates in the justice system
He said: “It’s important that magistrates come from all walks of life and that the bench reflects the society we serve. Employers play an important part in enabling working people to sit as magistrates, which is why we’re calling on them today to raise the profile of this positive voluntary role within their organisation.”
New research highlights almost two thirds of hiring personnel at their organisation in the region agree that volunteering as a magistrate benefits the employee and the employer.
Despite this, just 38% of those surveyed in this region say their organisation actively encourages staff to volunteer as a magistrate.
The research from the magistrate recruitment campaign, run by the Ministry of Justice, surveyed 2,001 managers in England and Wales involved in hiring processes.
Here in the South West the survey found resounding support for the benefits that volunteering, particularly as a magistrate, brings to their organisation, including:
· Employees developing transferable skills like critical analysis, time management and conflict resolution (43 per cent)
· Companies positively contributing to their local communities (46 per cent)
· Employees being more motivated (32 per cent)
· A boost in employee productivity (35 per cent)
· Increased employee satisfaction (27 per cent)
The appeal to organisations is part of a renewed drive to encourage and enable more people to volunteer for the magistracy across England and Wales.