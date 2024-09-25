The bard-naming ceremony, which is part of the Esedhvos Festival of Cornish Culture, saw 24 new bards accepted into the college of Bards of Gorsedh Kernow. Wearing their distinctive blue robes for the first time, they also received their new Bardic names in the ceremony, including two new bards from Callington: Cornwall councillor Andrew Long and Callington Old Cornwall Society’s Les Pierce.