New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rockhill Cafe at Unit 1, Rockhill Business Park, Higher Bugle, Bugle; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Brew And Beans Coffee at Brew And Beans Coffee Ltd, 42 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on February 3
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Jaws Pizza at 9c Pityme Industrial Estate, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Cluck N Chuck at Moustache Jacks X Cluck N Chuck, 2 Biddicks Court, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on January 16