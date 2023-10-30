New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 19 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bay Tree Restaurant at Goonhavern Garden Centre, Newquay Road, Goonhavern, Truro; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Revive Elim Pentecostal Church at Elim Pentecostal Church, Kerrier Way, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: Chefs Corner at Restaurant And Chefs Corner, Tolroy Manor Holiday Village, Tolroy Road, St Erth Praze; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Pots Coffee Shop at 55 Fore Street, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: The Elm Tree at The Elms, Penstraze, Chacewater, Truro; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: The Shore Restaurant at Natures Plate Ltd, 13 - 14 Alverton Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Trelya Community Cafe at The Lescudjack Centre, Penmere Close, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: West Kernick Tea Garden at West Kernick, Altarnun, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Bay Cafe And Pasty Shop at 8 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Bosuns Locker Eating House at The Boatshed Cafe-Bar, Wharf Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Harris' Restaurant at Harris'S Restaurant, 46 New Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: The Orangery Cafe at The Orangery, Penlee House Gallery And Museum, Morrab Road, Penzance; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: Coast at Beachside Holiday Park, 12 Lethlean Lane, Phillack, Hayle; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Moomaid Of Zennor St Ives at Waterside Gallery, Street A Pol, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: The Little Cornish Pantry at 1 Chi Morvargh, Kresennik Pennfenten, Nansledan, Newquay; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: TeeCee's Diner at Teecees Diner, Amenity Block, St Erth Business Park, Rose A Grouse; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 31 Bank Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on August 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Mexico Inn at Mexico Inn, Long Rock, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 23
• Rated 5: The Barbican Inn at Barbican Inn, Barbican Road, East Looe, Looe; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Plonk'd at Tims Place, Foundry Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: The Cornish Arms at Cornish Arms, St Ives Road, Carbis Bay, St Ives; rated on October 18
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Alverton Kebab & Fried Chicken at Alverton Kebab And Fried Chicken, 8 Alverton Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Frasers Fish And Chips Shop (Cornish Fish And Chips Ltd) at Frasers Fish And Chips, The Coffee Pot, Promenade, Penzance; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Happy Palace at 7 Berkeley Vale, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 24