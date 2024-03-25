CONTROVERSIAL plans for the redevelopment of Gillyflower Golf Course have been refused by Cornwall Council for the second time.
Mr Alex Smit, the son of the mastermind behind the Eden Project, Sir Tim Smit, submitted amended proposals for 19 holiday lodges, a small classroom, new access and parking arrangements and a clubhouse and reception at Gillyflower Golf Course on Cott Road in Lostwithiel.
The previous application was refused by Cornwall Council’s strategic planning sub-committee in 2022 despite planning officers recommending approval.
It has been a contentious topic locally, with hundreds of comments lodged on the Cornwall Council planning portal being removed from public view due to concerns being raised about misuse of the system.
During a debate on the issue, Cllr Rob Nolan said he didn’t believe there was a need for the holiday accommodation in Lostwithiel and didn’t support it. Cllr John Fitter visited Lostwithiel, and said: “I cannot accept these lodges and 96 car parking spaces all of which are intruding into the Area of Great Landscape Value.”
Other members agreed with Cllr Andrew Long that the harm outweighed the benefits. The committee voted unanimously to refuse on the grounds that the development would harm the landscape and surrounding heritage assets such as Restormel Castle. Councillors were told by a local authority solicitor that the applicant would likely appeal and there was already talk of a judicial review.