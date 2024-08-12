THE call is out for green-fingered growers and clever creatives to enter forthcoming local shows.
St Dominic’s autumn show will take place on September 14, with Callington’s Arts and Produce Show a week later on September 21.
At St Dominic, competitors can show off their talents in growing vegetables, fruit or flowers, floral arrangements, cookery, handicrafts, art and photography. A full schedule and entry forms are available on the St Dominic Parish Council website.
Meanwhile in Callington there are more than 270 classes to choose from and more than 50 trophies to be claimed.
If woodwork, brewing beer or winemaking, poetry and creative writing or pottery is your thing, you’ll find a category to suit your skills as well as the traditional produce and floral classes.
“We’re making a big call out to all those clever people who craft, cook, photograph and grow their own fruit and vegetables,” say organisers. “If you haven't heard of us before, this is your chance to show what you can do and compete against others. After the judging, the Town Hall is open in the afternoon for the public to come and enjoy your exhibits and sit with friends for tea and cake.”