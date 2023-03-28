Jane Kiely, Chair of TCT, said "We are so pleased that the importance of creating new tidal wetlands as part of Environment Agency flood protection works is recognised by DEFRA in this agreement. The breach in the older bank along the river was made just over a year ago and having the tide coming in twice a day has changed the site from one of low-quality compacted sheep pasture to a rich habitat of mud which is very popular with the water birds and waders. I also love seeing the wetlands full of water at high tide, the sun glinting, and the reflections of clouds and sky."