Cllr Steve Sims, Isles of Scilly Council portfolio holder for transport, economy and tourism said: "The Community Levelling Up Programme will provide opportunities for a wide range of Island based organisations including community organisations, businesses, faith groups and the Council to access funds that are focused on delivering outcomes to communities where previous economic funds may have had limited reach. We welcome our initial allocation of £51,730 and are keen to hear from local organisations for expressions of interest to access these funds and the wider performance reserve of circa £3 million. We are also pleased that a local facilitator role has been created to support Island based applications to the fund.”