FAMILIES enjoyed the chance to get together as they headed to Liskeard’s Castle Park for a Carnival Funday.
Live music, traditional games and a dog show were part of the day’s programme thanks to local volunteers who were up early putting up gazebos and making final preparations.
Many people commented that it was nice to see the park – now owned by Liskeard Town Council – used for another community event. Youngsters were able to spend time on the playground and bouncy castle and dip in and out of the day’s activities.
Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy said: “Huge thanks to Liskeard Lions and 1st Liskeard Scout Group for organising and running the event. Huge shout-out to all those individuals, businesses, charities and organisations who manned stalls and activities, and special thanks to all those who came up and supported the event!”
Vice president of Liskeard Lions Lisa Ince said that Castle Park provided an ideal central location for the day, and using the Scout Hut facilities for electricity and toilets had made it straightforward.
“We’re doing this event for the community, it’s a way to get everyone together. It’s lovely to have the support of our sponsors and stallholders and lovely to see so many people out supporting us.”
They continued: “Next year we’d encourage even more local organisations to participate and promote themselves – keep an eye out and get in touch via the Lions Facebook page or website!”
Among those attending was MP Sheryll Murray and her husband Bob Davidson, with Mrs Murray commenting that it was “absolutely fantastic to see the park used for events like the coronation and the funday”.
Lions Secretary Martin Symonds explained how it wasn’t possible to hold a carnival through town this year, due to a change from the Lions International Club.
“It was announced in January that certain things were excluded from the insurance that covers us, including road traffic events.
“But this is now being sorted out so hopefully next year we will be able to restore the procession. There’s no reason in principle why we couldn’t have both an event in Castle Park, and a carnival, so long as there was the manpower to cover it.”