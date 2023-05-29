Steven is simply a gifted composer and writer. He’s done a tremendous thing in taking up key threads of the plot and using them in new ways to suit a 21st century audience and the young cast, while remaining faithful to the themes of friendship and loyalty, the emotion, and the humour in the 1908 novel. With Grahame’s rich descriptions and detailed dialogue to work with, it’s a challenge to represent and pare down on stage, but original phrases are woven into new conversations, and the songs carry the story meaningfully as well as drawing out the depth in each of the main characters. Musical genres and motifs set the mood and pace, and nowhere is this done more beautifully than in the first riverbank scene. As Mole and Ratty mess about on the river (in a real rowing boat!), the flute, piano and vocal tell the delicate excitement of early spring and a budding friendship, the sparkling light on the water, and the bittersweetness of moments that are here to be savoured and then pass.