Four men arrested on drug offences after police raided a disused warehouse converted into a £2 million cannabis factory have been named.
They are set to appear at Bodmin Magistrates Court on October 6, charged with the production of cannabis.
The four men, all of no fixed abode in Bodmin, are 24-year-old Benis Asllana, 36-year-old Fatos Daci, 39-year-old Luan Maci and 29-year-old Luan Prozllomi.
It comes after on October 4, a tip off from a member of the public led to police locating around 4000 suspected cannabis plants, with an estimated yield of two million pounds, in a disused building in Bodmin, less than a year since a flat above a disused bank in Fore Street was converted for a similar purpose.
Officers from the Proactive Disruption Team and the local Neighbourhood Team carried out a Section 8 Warrant under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at the premises shortly before midday.
A scene guard has been put in place whilst officers remain at the premises carrying out enquiries and the plants are tested by Drugs Liaison Officers.
Sector Inspector Adam Stonehill said: “This was an organised and sophisticated set up in a building of around 1500 square feet in size and had an infrastructure in place to produce a substantial amount of cannabis.
“My thanks to the Proactive Team and to the Neighbourhood Team for the work they have done in executing this warrant. But also to the public for reporting this crucial information to us which has ultimately led to this result today.
“Drug related crime has a detrimental effect on those most vulnerable in our communities and there is not place for that no here – as I set out in my priorities. This is a great example of how information reported to us by the public can help to remove both drugs, and the associated crime, from our community.
“What you may think of as an insignificant bit of information may be the piece of the puzzle which means we can take action and so I would urge anyone who has any information about suspected illegal activity to report it to us.”
