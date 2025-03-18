March 18 marked World Social Work Day and to celebrate the BASW launched their Amazing Social Work awards, championing the exceptional work happening across the UK social work profession.
The awards aim to highlight the achievements of individuals and teams in the profession, whilst also raising the profile and public understanding of the critical role of social work in our communities.
Mike Le Feu, Beth Collis, Adina Sava and Fiona Stuart from Cornwall Council have been nominated by their colleagues this year, for a range of attributes and talents that they exemplify in their daily work.
Cornwall Council’s strategic director for care and wellbeing, Ali Bulman said: “I’m so proud of the work that all of our social workers do but I’m especially proud of the work that has been highlighted by these four people, along with their colleagues who have taken the time to nominate them.
“Social work is a challenging yet extremely rewarding career, and the work that has been highlighted here shows the impact that workers have, not only on the people they support but their colleagues too. The qualities that have been shown by Mike, Fiona, Beth and Adina are ones that are reflected across the organisation and I’d like to say thank you to all our staff for what they do.”
BASW UK vice-chair Lewis Roberts said: “BASW is delighted to once again run the Amazing Social Workers campaign. It’s a wonderful way for our profession to come together to celebrate, applaud and shine a spotlight on exceptional social work practice, while also thanking and paying tribute to the individuals and teams making it happen.
“Everyday, social workers across the UK go above and beyond advocating for the adults, children and families they support.”