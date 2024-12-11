FORESTRY England has announced that progress to reopen its walking and cycling trails at Cardinham Woods after the destruction of Storm Darragh is going well.
They have confirmed that all of their walking trails and nearly all of their cycle trails have reopened.
A spokesperson said: “After another busy day of tree clearing and trail checking, we are happy to announce that all walking trails are now open! Thank you all for your patience while we've been getting the site back to where it should be.
“Cycling trails: 80 percent of the Bodmin Beast is now open but Hell's Teeth remains closed.
“In some places fallen trees have damaged the underlying trail surface which will require reinstatement works. The Whip and Target sections of the Bodmin Beast remain closed, with diversion routes in place. Please remember to follow all signage to keep yourselves and other forest visitors safe.”