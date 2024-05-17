New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Wheal Martyn Enterprises, at Wheal Martyn Heritage Centre, Carthew, St Austell, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 25.
And Peking Garden, at Fore Street, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall was given a score of three on April 25.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,575 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,270 (81%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.