New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Hub Box at Hubbox Ltd, 116 Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: The Wig And Pen at The Wig & Pen, Frances Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 5

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Westlake Fish Restaurant at 34 Fore Street, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on November 5

• Rated 3: Curry Corner at The Curry Corner, 68 Chapel Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on November 5