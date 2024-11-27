New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: The Wig And Pen at The Wig & Pen, Frances Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on November 5
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 4: Westlake Fish Restaurant at 34 Fore Street, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on November 5
• Rated 3: Curry Corner at The Curry Corner, 68 Chapel Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on November 5