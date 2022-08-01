Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Subscribe newsletter
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Turkish Kitchen at 6 Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 25
• Rated 5: Levi's at St Agnes Garage, Penwinnick Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on July 22
• Rated 4: Bunters at 15c East Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 8
• Rated 1: The Rocket Store at Rocket Store, The Old Coastguard Station, The Harbour, Boscastle; rated on July 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Course at Bowood Golf Club, Bowood Park, Lanteglos, Camelford; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: The Farmers Arms Inn Ltd at Farmers Arms, St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on July 22
• Rated 5: Travellers Rest at The Travellers Rest, Trevarrian, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 22
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Cambrose Touring Park at Cambrose, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on July 8