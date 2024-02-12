New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 29 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 21 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Cousinjacks at The Truro Auction Centre, Triplet Business Park, Poldice, St Day; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Red Chair Cafe at 1 Southgate Place, Madford Lane, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Salamander at 4 - 6 Tregoney Hill, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: Cafe Mylor Cornwall at Cafe Mylor, Mylor Yacht Harbour, Mylor Churchtown, Cornwall; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Harbour Fish And Chips at Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Le Raj Indian Restaurant & Takeaway at Farmhouse Peri Peri, 3 Albert Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Piero's at Piero'S Restaurant, Kenwyn Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: The Thirstea Co at Porth Workshop, St Anthony, Portscatho, Truro; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Waves at Waves Coffee Shop, 29 Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Asquith's Restaurant at The Grape Vine, 19 North Street, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Duchy Of Cornwall Nursery Cafe at Duchy Of Cornwall Nurseries, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: M + D Catering at Mullion Golf Club, Cury, Helston, Cornwall; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Sunny Spice at 10 Fore Street, Lostwithiel, Cornwall; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: The Art Cafe at Kimberley House, 10 Morrab Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: The Singing Rooster at 39 - 39a Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Newquay Trampoline And Play Park at Trenance Leisure Park, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: Above The Bay at Falmouth Golf Club, The Green, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: St Austell Garden Centre at Restaurant And Cafe, St Austell Garden Centre, Holmbush Road, St Austell; rated on January 25
• Rated 4: Flying Aubergine at The Flying Aubergine, Union Place, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Millbrook Football Club at Millbrook Afc, Mill Road, Millbrook, Torpoint; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: The Barley Sheaf at Barley Sheaf, Gorran, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: The Four Lords at St Austell Road, St Blazey Gate, Par, Cornwall; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: The Shipwrights Arms at Helford, Helston, Cornwall; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: The Galleon Inn at 12 Fore Street, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on January 30
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Haven Takeaway at The Haven Fish And Chips, Canton Street, Gorran Haven, St Austell; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Kungs Chinese Takeaway at 48 Slades Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Loaded at Unit 12a, The Old Foundry Chapel, 10 - 13 Chapel Terrace, Hayle; rated on February 2