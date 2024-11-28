New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Trebah Garden Enterprises at Trebah Garden, Trebah, Helford Passage, Mawnan Smith; rated on November 26
• Rated 5: Daisy's Cafe at Daisys Cafe, Castle Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on November 25
• Rated 5: Shallikabooky at Pendower Beach House Hotel, Rocky Lane, Ruan High Lanes, Truro; rated on November 25
• Rated 5: Taco Roja at 13 Causewayhead, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on November 25
• Rated 5: Chennai Indian Fusion at Buller Street, East Looe, Looe, Cornwall; rated on November 22
• Rated 5: Looe Tandoori Restaurant / Viceroy at Moonlight Tandoori, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on November 22
• Rated 4: The Coffee Pot at 10 White Hart Arcade, Broad Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on November 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: John Francis Basset at Church Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on November 25
• Rated 5: Kernow Wine at 21 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on November 19