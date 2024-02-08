New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Koofi Cafe, at Penryn Campus, Penryn, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 17.
And Whitsand Bay Fort Holiday Village, at Whitsand Bay Holiday Park, Military Road, Torpoint, Cornwall was also given a score of four on January 17.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,601 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,272 (79%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.