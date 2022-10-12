Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By PA
Wednesday 12th October 2022 9:34 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Sandbar Ltd, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Sand Bar, Sydney Cove, Praa Sands, Penzance was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 20.
And The Cornish Barista - Quarryside, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Cornish Barista, Goodygrane Quarry, Halvasso, Penryn was also given a score of four on September 20.