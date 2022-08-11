Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thursday 11th August 2022 9:20 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cedar Croft Plants And Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Cedar Croft Cafe, Cedar Croft Nurseries, Hengar Lane, St Tudy was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 20.
And Sea Pearl Garden Takeaway, a takeaway at 3 Market Square, Copperhouse, Hayle, Cornwall was given a score of one on July 20.