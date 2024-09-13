New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Wild Hop at St Minver Cricket Club, Menefreda Way, St Minver, Wadebridge; rated on August 22
• Rated 3: Coastal Bar at Bude Holiday Resort, Maer Lane, Bude, Cornwall; rated on August 22
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 0: Red Chilli at 67 The Terrace, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on August 22