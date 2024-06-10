New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: KFC at Trevenson Gateway, Gas Lane, Tolvaddon, Camborne; rated on May 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Penhale Round Cookhouse And Pub at Premier Inn, Penhale, Fraddon, St Columb; rated on June 5
• Rated 1: Devon & Cornwall Inn at The Devon & Cornwall, 1 West Street, Millbrook, Torpoint; rated on May 17