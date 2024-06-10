New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sagor Indian Takeaway at Sagors, Western Road, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Cornish Coasts at Middle Penlean, Poundstock, Bude, Cornwall; rated on May 29

• Rated 5: KFC at Trevenson Gateway, Gas Lane, Tolvaddon, Camborne; rated on May 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Penhale Round Cookhouse And Pub at Premier Inn, Penhale, Fraddon, St Columb; rated on June 5

• Rated 1: Devon & Cornwall Inn at The Devon & Cornwall, 1 West Street, Millbrook, Torpoint; rated on May 17