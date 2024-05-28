New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tea And Leighs at Unit 1, Top Of The Town Courtyard, Fore Street, Saltash; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Lily's Of Truro By Punk Thai at Lilys Of Truro, 21 Pydar Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: Merlin MS Centre Cafe at Bradbury House, Hewas Water, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: Whole Again Communities at Whole Again Communities Cic, Treneere Community Hub, Colinsey Road, Heamoor; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: Kaku Chi at 3 St Marys Mews, St Marys Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 20
• Rated 5: The Fat Hippo Cafe at Fat Hippo Cafe, Homeleigh Garden Centre, St Stephens, Launceston; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: The Stable at The Stable Bar & Restaurant, The Stable, Old Custom House, Arwenack Street; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Jam First Coffee Shop at Coffee Shop, 2 Church Walk, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: Ragamuffins at 59 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: The Seafood Bar at Seafood Bar, Quay Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: Saputo Canteen Davidstow at Dairycrest Canteen, Dairy Crest, Blacka Lane, Davidstow; rated on May 12
• Rated 4: Lawrance's at 19 New Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 3
• Rated 4: Rafferty's Cafe & Wine Bar at Raffertys Cafe & Wine Bar, St Merryn, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on May 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Star Inn at 119 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: White Hart Inn at The Square, St Teath, Bodmin, Cornwall; rated on May 21
• Rated 4: Who'd Have Thought It at Who'D Have Thought It Inn, St Dominick, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on May 6
• Rated 4: South Torfrey Farm T/A Bar Silo at South Torfrey Farm, Golant, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on May 3
• Rated 4: The King Of Prussia at King Of Prussia, 3 Town Quay, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on May 3
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pentewan Plaice at Pentewan Plaice And Hideaway, Pentewan Sands Holiday Park, Pentewan, St Austell; rated on May 23
• Rated 5: GQ Chinese Takeaway at 9 Church Street, Carharrack, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on May 21
• Rated 5: Kaarma UK at Kaarma Uk Ltd, Unit 13, Cardrew Trade Park South, Cardrew Way; rated on May 21