New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Shiva Cafe at 1 Chi Kresennik A Shoppa, Stret Kosti Veur Woles, Nansledan, Newquay; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: The Old Pilchard Press Cafe at The Old Pilchard Press, Portland Place, Mousehole, Penzance; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Courtyard Cafe at Rear Of, 7 - 8 Fore Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Twisted Currant at 10 Fore Street, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: Camelford Hardware Store at 12 Market Place, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on October 14
• Rated 5: The Sharksfin at The Quay, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on October 14
• Rated 5: Walkers Kitchen at Walker'S Kitchen, 10 Old Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 14
• Rated 5: Down By The Ferry at 3 North Quay Parade, North Quay, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: China Palace at New China Palace, Peterville, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Soul Food Kitchen at Soul Foods, Newquay Christian Centre, Seymour Avenue, Newquay; rated on September 26
• Rated 4: Caffe Nero at Cafe Nero, 27b Boscawen Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Inn And Still at 36 Coinagehall Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: The Brit at Britannia Inn, Quay Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 4
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Cornish Pizza Company at 68 Vicarage Road, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Cornish Bakehouse at Cornish Bakehouse Uk Limited, Dolly'S Boathouse, Wharf Road, St Ives; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Cornish Bakehouse at Cornish Bakehouse Ltd, Whitehart House, The Wharf, St Ives; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Cornish Bakehouse at 51 Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Yo! To Go! at Tesco, Garras Wharf, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Sandy's Deli at 14 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 3
• Rated 3: The Godfather at 4 New Bridge Street, Truro, Cornwall; rated on September 23