New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Piatto at Homestead, Crelly, Trenear, Helston; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: Linden Hey Garden Tea Room at Linden Hey, Penelewey, Feock, Truro; rated on February 11
• Rated 5: Maenporth Estate Company Ltd at Maenporth Leisure Complex, Maenporth Estate, Maenporth, Falmouth; rated on February 11
• Rated 5: Old Foundry Coffee at Bickland Business Centre, Empire Way, Tregoniggie Industrial Estate, Falmouth; rated on February 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Logan Rock Inn at Logan Rock Inn, Treen, St Levan, Penzance; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: The Shipwrights Arms at Helford, Helston, Cornwall; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: Star Inn at The Star Inn, Vogue, St Day, Redruth; rated on February 6
• Rated 1: Lanherne Inn at 32 Ulalia Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on January 24
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Dominos Pizza, Southbourne Road, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: Choy Hung Takeaway at 63 The Terrace, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: Chapel Porth Beach Cafe at The Cafe, Chapel Porth, St Agnes, Cornwall; rated on February 7