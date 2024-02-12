AREAS of Looe have been subject to high tides and flooding today (February 12) following a flood alert warning issued by the Environment Agency (EA) for areas along the South coast.
A video shows the harbour and a number of cars partially submerged underwater.
The Environment Agency suggested that flooding was expected this morning on the high tide.
The Environment Agency have also said that a significant high spring tide is expected from today (February 12) due to low-pressure and will be accompanied by force four north-westerly winds and wave heights exceeding one metre.
It is said that this could result in significant overtopping of low-lying land and quaysides, and property flooding could be possible one to two hours either side of high tide.
Tide are expected to be around 230mm higher than predicted due to weather conditions.
Locations at risk include Fore Street, Town Quay and Albert Quay at Fowey, Quay Street and Recreation ground at Lostwithiel, Polperro Harbour, Quay Road and The Quay at Looe and the B3247 at Seaton.
It is said that the Environment Agency are monitoring the situation and will issue updates if the situation changes.
Flood warning areas include; Gribbin Head to Rame Head including Fowey, Golant, Lostwithiel, Lerryn, Polruan, Polperro, Looe and the Looe Rivers and Seaton.