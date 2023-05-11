LOOE’S proposed flood defence schemes will be available for the public to view and have their say at events in the town.
Presentations and information sharing will take place tomorrow (Friday May 12) and Saturday at the Looe Harbour Heritage Centre on West Looe Quay.
The hour-long presentations will start at 10.30am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 2.30pm, and it’s possible to book a slot (see link below) or just turn up at the start of a session.
Films have been created which explain the six options being taken forward for the flood defences. These include: demountable barriers, permanent flood walls, an extension of the Banjo Pier, a tidal barrier, a tidal barrier plus breakwater, and adaptations to the town and its layout, infrastructure and buildings, moving things away from the at-risk areas over time.
To view the proposals in more detail, watch the films, book a slot at the consultation or leave comments on the proposals, visit https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/looe-flood-defence