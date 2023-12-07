The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for a number of Cornish rivers amid heavy rainfall in the area.
Cornwall has been subject to a yellow weather warning for rain covering today (December 7), which itself is in force until 7 pm tonight.
However, with the rain falling hard across the Duchy amid continuing levels of rainfall so far, the Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.
The flood alerts cover the following places:
- River Fowey
- Looe and Seaton
- Upper River Tamar
- River Lynher
- River Helford
- River Fal
- West Cornwall Rivers
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "Flooding is possible throughout Thursday 7th December. River levels remain high following the heavy rainfall overnight.
"A band of heavy rain has moved over the area this morning, causing river levels to rise. The heavy rain is expected to continue into early Thursday afternoon, before the arrival of showers later.
"River levels will remain high throughout the day. Further rainfall is forecast for late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Take care near the areas of concern and monitor your local weather conditions.
"We are monitoring river levels and have staff in the area checking for and clearing blockages. Do not walk or drive through flood water."