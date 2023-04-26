Cornwall’s military heritage was celebrated as the Armed Forces Day flag relay was launched in the county.
Bodmin Keep, Cornwall’s Army Museum, witnessed the first of 10 official flag relay events being held across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly ahead of Armed Forces Day.
This year the national celebrations for Armed Forces Day will be focused on Falmouth on Saturday, June 24.
Lord Lieutenant Colonel Edward Bolitho, veterans, cadets, serving military personnel and schoolchildren gathered at the Keep for the launch of the relay.
The flag, which symbolises public support for armed forces personnel past and present, will be in Launceston Town Square on Friday, June 2, at 10.30am and at HMS Raleigh in Torpoint on Friday, June 16, at 10am.
Cornwall Councillor Leigh Frost said: “It was a fantastic afternoon at Bodmin Keep.
“Bodmin is steeped in military history, being the ancestral home of the Duke of Cornwall’s Light Infantry.
“We have a great military heritage and it was wonderful to celebrate that.”