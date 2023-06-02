Pictures show the dramatic impact of a tractor fire attended by Cornwall's firefighters near Wadebridge.
Two fire appliances from Padstow along with a unit from Bodmin were deployed to an incident in St Breock, Wadebridge on June 1, after receiving reports of a tractor on fire.
The call to assist came as the fire crews were returning from assisting with another vehicle fire in Delabole, where a digger was discovered alight.
A spokesperson for Padstow Fire Station said: "We were mobilised to a large digger well alight in Delabole along with a crew from Bodmin Community Fire Station. While returning to Padstow we were re-routed to a tractor on fire in Wadebridge, the crew used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service added: "Two appliances attended this incident one from Padstow and one from Bodmin Fire Stations.
On arrival, crews found a tractor in a field to be well alight. Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"The cause of the fire was accidental. There are no further details for this incident."