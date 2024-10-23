A VEHICLE was reportedly left on its roof after a road traffic collision on the A30.
Emergency services were called to reports of an incident on the A30 between Highgate Hill and Victoria.
The incident happened during the afternoon of Wednesday, October 23, at around 1.30pm and was attended by crews from Bodmin and Newquay community fire stations.
Upon arrival, it was confirmed that no persons were trapped in the vehicle, with small tools used to make the vehicle safe and the occupant was left in the care of paramedics and Devon and Cornwall Police.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Multiple calls received to a road traffic collision, where it was reported a vehicle was on its roof and could not confirm is any persons were trapped. Appliances from Bodmin and Newquay were mobilised along with the rescue tender from Tolvaddon and a wholetime officer.
“Crews located the incident and confirmed there were no persons trapped. Crews used small tools to make the vehicle safe, the occupant was left in the care of ambulance and the incident in the hands of Devon and Cornwall Police.”