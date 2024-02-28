FIVE major appliances have been battling an agricultural fire in Duloe.
Yesterday evening (February 27), five appliances from Liskeard, Looe, Bodmin, and Torpoint attended reports of a fire at an agricultural building.
Accompanying them were specialist appliances from Launceston, St Austell, Wadebridge, Liskeard, Saltash, and Perranporth.
During the incident, at 9pm last night, a spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: “The fire has largely been extinguished. One appliance remaining on scene overnight monitoring for hotspots. A full fire investigation will take place tomorrow during daylight hours.”
An update on the fire was provided at 6.15am this morning.
The spokesperson added: “A fire crew from Callington are in attendance and continuing to monitor for hotspots. The incident will be inspected by a senior officer at 8am today.”